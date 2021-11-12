ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITVPY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. ITV has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

