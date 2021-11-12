ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ITV stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

