IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of IZEA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.66. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of IZEA Worldwide worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

