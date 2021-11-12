J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys Shares of 1,200 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

XME stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 109,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,400. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

