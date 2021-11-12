J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases 1,111 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for about 0.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 59.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DraftKings by 15.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,102 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $11,320,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 83,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,883,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,152,277 shares of company stock valued at $178,482,558 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

