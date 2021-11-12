J Arnold Wealth Management Co Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,610. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

