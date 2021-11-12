J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,918. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.