Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $192.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.86.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

