James F. Getz Sells 3,586 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
