James F. Getz Sells 3,586 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.