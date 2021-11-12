James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

JRVR stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 303,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

