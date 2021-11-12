Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.14. 1,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 193,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

