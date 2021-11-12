Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 42,935 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.