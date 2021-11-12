Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $146,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

ZI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,172,860. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

