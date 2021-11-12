Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €0.73 ($0.86) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €87.36 ($102.78). The company had a trading volume of 2,856,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of €78.43 and a 200 day moving average of €76.07. Daimler has a 52-week low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a 52-week high of €88.24 ($103.81).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

