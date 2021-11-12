Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

WSC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

