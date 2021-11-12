Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

