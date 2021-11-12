Jefferies Group LLC Invests $587,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 96,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

