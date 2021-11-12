Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

CPRT opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.28. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

