Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Graco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,325,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 885,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.