Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,096 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $20,894,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,648,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $843.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $855.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $509.39 and a 52-week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

