Jefferies Group LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth about $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000.

NASDAQ THCPU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

