Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.63 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $224.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.