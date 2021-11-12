Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 121,408 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KB Home stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 1,182,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 261.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

