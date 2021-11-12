Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 121,408 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
KB Home stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 1,182,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 261.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
