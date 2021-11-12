JMP Securities Boosts PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target to $60.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRA Group stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

