JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered JOANN from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.78.

JOAN stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

