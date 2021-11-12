John Squire Junger Sells 6,062 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FAT Brands by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.