Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Purchases 10,000 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.06. 1,025,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $225.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Athenex by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Athenex by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 153,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

