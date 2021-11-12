JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€375.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €333.47 ($392.31).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €284.50 ($334.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €281.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €293.44. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.