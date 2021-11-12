JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

