JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€7.20” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €7.20 ($8.47) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

