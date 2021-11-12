JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,317.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

