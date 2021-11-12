JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

