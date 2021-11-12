JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $330,000 Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Gossamer Bio worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 137.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $938.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

