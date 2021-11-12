JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 531,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Select Bancorp worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 168,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.91. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

