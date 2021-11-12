JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $364,000 in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIL. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.