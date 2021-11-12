JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.20.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

