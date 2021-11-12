JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 549,387 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

