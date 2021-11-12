JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCNE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.52 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $464.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

