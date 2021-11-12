JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 466.84 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 464 ($6.06), with a volume of 260773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($6.02).

Specifically, insider Gay Collins purchased 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £561.44 ($733.52). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 5,600 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £24,976 ($32,631.30). Insiders bought 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,582,344 in the last 90 days.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.37. The firm has a market cap of £731.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

