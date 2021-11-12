Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,640.06

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,640.06 ($86.75) and traded as high as GBX 8,400 ($109.75). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,330 ($108.83), with a volume of 977 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £526.21 million and a P/E ratio of 52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,497.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,640.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

