Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5,105.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,105 ($66.70) and last traded at GBX 5,123 ($66.93), with a volume of 45801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,385 ($70.36).

Several brokerages have commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,109.82 ($119.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,978.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,387.42. The company has a market capitalization of £10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

