K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$37.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$32.25 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.13 million and a P/E ratio of 42.66.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

