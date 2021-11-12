Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KRTX opened at $139.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,875,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.