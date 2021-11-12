KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. KBR has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NYSE:KBR opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

