KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $23.34

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $21.90. KE shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 79,569 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

