Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. 1,287,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,658. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

