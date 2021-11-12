Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Kelly Services stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 229,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $730.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
