Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 229,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $730.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

