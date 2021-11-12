KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 1,909,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.36 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

