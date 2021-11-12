Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

