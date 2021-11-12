Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €76.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a 1 year low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.